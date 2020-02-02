Global Catechin Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Catechin Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 130 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Catechinis a flavan-3-ol, a type of natural phenol and antioxidant. Catechins are a type of flavanoid found in certain kinds of tea, fruit, chocolate and wine. They are associated with a variety of health benefits, including the maintenance of cardiovascular health, the reduction of cancer risk and weight loss. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), present in green tea, is the catechin responsible for enhanced weight loss.

The Global Catechin Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Catechin market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Catechin is expected to reach about 412.4 MT by 2022 from 347.8 MT in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.46% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.

According to this study, over the next five years the Catechin market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21 million by 2024, from US$ 19 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Taiyo Green Power

DSM

TEAREVO

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

InfrÃ©

Hunan Nutramax

Guangdong Yilong Industry Group

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

Segmentation by product type:

Catechin 70%-80%

EGCG(>94%)

Others

Segmentation by application:

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Daily Chemicals

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Catechin consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Catechin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Catechin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Catechin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Catechin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

