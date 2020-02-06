Global Catamaran Market 2019 with top countries data : Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2023

Report Title: Global Catamaran Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull sailboat. Being ballast-free and therefore lighter than a monohull, catamarans often have a shallower draft (draught) than comparably-sized monohulls. The two hulls combined also often have a smaller hydrodynamic resistance than comparable monohulls, requiring less propulsive power from either sails or motors. The catamarans wider stance on the water can reduce both heeling and wave-induced motion, as compared with a monohull.

The research covers the current market size of the Catamaran market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot Catamarans, Matrix Yachts, Voyage, TomCat Boats, Alibi, Robertson and Caine, Gemini Catamarans, World Cat, Outremer Yachting, Scape Yachts, Seawind Caramarans, Pedigree Cats Catamaran, Defline, Farrier Marine, CATATHAI, African Cats

This report focuses on the Catamaran in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The consumption volume of catamaran is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of catamaran market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of catamaran is still promising.

The global sales of catamaran are expected to reach 2399 in 2016, from 1970 in 2011. The average growth is about 4% from 2011 to 2016. Europe occupied 33.06% of the global market in 2015, U.S. took up 28.19%, Japan occupied about 14.96% of global market in 2015, Southeast Asia, China included, together occupied about 10% of the global market in the same year.

Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Sunreef Yachts, Robertson & Caine, and Pedigree Cats and so on.

Major classifications are as follows:

Sailing Catamarans

Powered Catamarans Major applications are as follows:

Sport

Cruising

Ocean Racing

Passenger Transport