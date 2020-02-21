GLOBAL CASTOR OIL MARKET 2019 KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, TRENDS, SALES, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2024

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of castor oil and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next few years due to strong growth in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of castor oil in the Asia Pacific region.

The castor oil market in Europe is growing on the back of rising demand of bio based cosmetic production, whereas the demand for castor oil in North America is driven by the strong consumption of biodiesel.

The worldwide market for Castor Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Castor Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical/cosmetic Grade

Industry Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry

Industrial

