Global Cast Resin Current Transformers Market Research Report 2019-2025

Resin Cast Current Transformer is a dry type transformer in which the internal windings and coils of the transformer are coated with epoxy resin for Insulation purpose. It is widely used in instrument transformers where the primary function is to step down high currents and voltage.

The global Cast Resin Current Transformers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cast Resin Current Transformers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cast Resin Current Transformers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

CHINT

Stemar Electrical Products

Gemini Instratech Ltd.

Elba d.o.o.

Kaldera Company

Tritn Pardubice Ltd.

Hobut

Kalpa Electrikal

Macroplast Pvt. Ltd

ARW Transformers Limited.

MEHRU

Emek Elektrik Endstrisi A..

Shenzhen Compton Technology

Mahendra Electrical Works

KVA Power Equipments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Indoor Cast Resin Current Transformers

Outdoor Cast Resin Current Transformers

Segment by Application

Protection Application

Metering Application

Other Applications

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cast Resin Current Transformers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cast Resin Current Transformers

1.2 Cast Resin Current Transformers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cast Resin Current Transformers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Indoor Cast Resin Current Transformers

1.2.3 Outdoor Cast Resin Current Transformers

1.3 Cast Resin Current Transformers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cast Resin Current Transformers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Protection Application

1.3.3 Metering Application

1.3.4 Other Applications

