Global Cashmere Clothing Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

cashmere yarn, including various sweaters, coats, trousers and other garments.

China is the world’s largest supplier of raw materials, accounting for about 70% of cashmere in the world, while Italy is China’s largest export destination, in April 2017; Italy imported 98 tons of cashmere from China, Account 78% of the month’s exports.

China is also the largest consumption market, due to the rapid growth of the national economy as well as people’s gradual improvement of life quality. Many famous brands have targeted in the region, like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli. Although China is the largest cashmere garment manufacturer in the world, its own brand market share is very low. Most of them exist as OEM. This has led to the local enterprises in China at the bottom of the interests of the value chain for a long time.

United States also players an important role in the global cashmere clothing industry. In 2016, the country consumed about 3.5 million units, holding more than 19% share globally.

Asia region is the major manufacturing bases due to the low labor cost and material cost. Most famous brands have their plants or cooperative manufacturers in the region. In addition, when considering the whole industry market value, the fashion luxury cashmere clothing market is relatively concentrated, the top 20 manufacturers account for more than 50% share.

The global Cashmere Clothing market is valued at 2580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cashmere Clothing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cashmere Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Loro Piana

Brunello Cucinelli

Ermenegildo Zegna

Malo

Alyki

Pringle of Scotland

SofiaCashmere

Autumn Cashmere

TSE

Ballantyne

Birdie Cashmere

Maiyet

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Erdos Group

Hengyuanxiang

Kingdeer

Snow Lotus

Zhenbei Cashmere

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3733976-global-cashmere-clothing-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sweater

Coats

Dresses

Segment by Application

Children

Women

Men

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3733976-global-cashmere-clothing-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents:

1 Cashmere Clothing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cashmere Clothing

1.2 Cashmere Clothing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cashmere Clothing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sweater

1.2.3 Coats

1.2.4 Dresses

1.3 Cashmere Clothing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cashmere Clothing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Children

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Men

1.3 Global Cashmere Clothing Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Cashmere Clothing Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Cashmere Clothing Market Size

1.4.1 Global Cashmere Clothing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cashmere Clothing Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cashmere Clothing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cashmere Clothing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cashmere Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cashmere Clothing Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cashmere Clothing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cashmere Clothing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cashmere Clothing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cashmere Clothing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cashmere Clothing Business

7.1 Loro Piana

7.1.1 Loro Piana Cashmere Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cashmere Clothing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Loro Piana Cashmere Clothing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Brunello Cucinelli

7.2.1 Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cashmere Clothing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Clothing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ermenegildo Zegna

7.3.1 Ermenegildo Zegna Cashmere Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cashmere Clothing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ermenegildo Zegna Cashmere Clothing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Malo

7.4.1 Malo Cashmere Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cashmere Clothing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Malo Cashmere Clothing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Alyki

7.5.1 Alyki Cashmere Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cashmere Clothing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Alyki Cashmere Clothing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-cashmere-clothing-market-2019-key-players-share-trends-sales-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025/481268

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 481268