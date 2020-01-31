Global Cashmere Clothing Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cashmere Clothing Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cashmere clothing is made from cashmere and cashmere yarn, including various sweaters, coats, trousers and other garments.

China is the world’s largest supplier of raw materials, accounting for about 70% of cashmere in the world, while Italy is China’s largest export destination, in April 2017; Italy imported 98 tons of cashmere from China, Account 78% of the month’s exports.

China is also the largest consumption market, due to the rapid growth of the national economy as well as people’s gradual improvement of life quality. Many famous brands have targeted in the region, like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli. Although China is the largest cashmere garment manufacturer in the world, its own brand market share is very low. Most of them exist as OEM. This has led to the local enterprises in China at the bottom of the interests of the value chain for a long time.

United States also players an important role in the global cashmere clothing industry. In 2016, the country consumed about 3.5 million units, holding more than 19% share globally.

Asia region is the major manufacturing bases due to the low labor cost and material cost. Most famous brands have their plants or cooperative manufacturers in the region. In addition, when considering the whole industry market value, the fashion luxury cashmere clothing market is relatively concentrated, the top 20 manufacturers account for more than 50% share.

The global Cashmere Clothing market is valued at 2580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cashmere Clothing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cashmere Clothing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Loro Piana

Brunello Cucinelli

Ermenegildo Zegna

Malo

Alyki

Pringle of Scotland

SofiaCashmere

Autumn Cashmere

TSE

Ballantyne

Birdie Cashmere

Maiyet

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Erdos Group

Hengyuanxiang

Kingdeer

Snow Lotus

Zhenbei Cashmere

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sweater

Coats

Dresses

Segment by Application

Children

Women

Men

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Cashmere Clothing Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Cashmere Clothing Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Cashmere Clothing Market.

Key Cashmere Clothing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

