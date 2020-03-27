In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-carvone-industry-chain-research-report-2019
Carvone is a member of a family of chemicals called terpenoids. Carvone is found naturally in many essential oils, but is most abundant in the oils from seeds of caraway (Carum carvi), spearmint (Mentha spicata), and dill.
Carvone is a member of a family of chemicals called terpenoids. Carvone is found naturally in many essential oils, but is most abundant in the oils from seeds of caraway (Carum carvi), spearmint (Mentha spicata), and dill. Natural D-carvone is founded in mandarin peel oil, while L-carvone is found in ginger grass oil. Carvone can be classified as L-carvone and D-carvone based on its chemical structure. Gum makers producing a spearmint product have a choice of flavoring with spearmint oil, natural L-carvone(derived from spearmint oil), synthetic L-carvone (from citrus fruits) or combinations, L-carvone is often used to enhance spearmint oil. Since there are not enough spearmint crops to satisfy the demand of spearmint flavor, including L-carvone, the synthetic carvone is more popular in consideration of stable supply and cheaper price. Currently L-carvone is the dominant type of carvone sold on the market, and 81.39% of carvone is L-carvone in 2015.
The global Carvone market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 58 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Carvone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carvone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Paramount Aromachem
Renessenz
Gem Aromatics
Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics
Wanxiang International
Jishui County Shunmin Medicinal
Lvchang Chemical
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
L-Carvone
D-Carvone
Segment by Application
Daily Use Chemical Essence
Food Additive
Pharmaceutical
Agricultural
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-carvone-industry-chain-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.