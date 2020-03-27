Global Carvone Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carvone is a member of a family of chemicals called terpenoids. Carvone is found naturally in many essential oils, but is most abundant in the oils from seeds of caraway (Carum carvi), spearmint (Mentha spicata), and dill.

Carvone is a member of a family of chemicals called terpenoids. Carvone is found naturally in many essential oils, but is most abundant in the oils from seeds of caraway (Carum carvi), spearmint (Mentha spicata), and dill. Natural D-carvone is founded in mandarin peel oil, while L-carvone is found in ginger grass oil. Carvone can be classified as L-carvone and D-carvone based on its chemical structure. Gum makers producing a spearmint product have a choice of flavoring with spearmint oil, natural L-carvone(derived from spearmint oil), synthetic L-carvone (from citrus fruits) or combinations, L-carvone is often used to enhance spearmint oil. Since there are not enough spearmint crops to satisfy the demand of spearmint flavor, including L-carvone, the synthetic carvone is more popular in consideration of stable supply and cheaper price. Currently L-carvone is the dominant type of carvone sold on the market, and 81.39% of carvone is L-carvone in 2015.

The global Carvone market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 58 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carvone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carvone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Paramount Aromachem

Renessenz

Gem Aromatics

Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics

Wanxiang International

Jishui County Shunmin Medicinal

Lvchang Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

L-Carvone

D-Carvone

Segment by Application

Daily Use Chemical Essence

Food Additive

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Others

