GLOBAL CARRIER SCREENING MARKET ANALYSIS BY TRENDING STRATEGIC FOR GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY, COMPETITORS AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2023

The global carrier screening market is expected to account for a value of USD 2,237 million, registering a CAGR of about 9.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Carrier screening is one of the genetic tests that provide the data on whether a particular person carries a gene for certain genetic disorders or not. When the test is performed before or during pregnancy, it allows one to find out the chances of having a child with a genetic disorder.

23ANDME INC., ABBOTT LABORATORIES, ROCHE HOLDING AG, CEPHEID (DANAHER CORPORATION), ILLUMINA INC., LUMINEX CORPORATION, SEQUENOM INC. (LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS [LABCORP]), MYRIAD GENETICS, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., AUTOGENOMICS INC.

United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

– 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early-disease Detection and Prevention

6.1.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

6.1.3 Increasing Application of Screening Tests in Genetic Disorders

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Social and Ethical Implications of Carrier Screening

6.2.2 High Costs of Carrier Testing

6.2.3 Reimbursement Issues

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Segmentation – by Test Type

7.1.1 Molecular Screening Test

7.1.2 Biochemical Screening Test

7.2 Segmentation – by Disease Type

7.2.1 Cystic Fibrosis

7.2.2 Tay-Sachs

7.2.3 Gaucher Disease

7.2.4 Sickle Cell Disease

7.2.5 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

7.2.6 Other Autosomal Recessive Genetic Disorders

7.3 Segmentation – by Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 United States

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 France

7.3.2.2 Germany

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Spain

7.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 China

7.3.3.2 Japan

7.3.3.3 India

7.3.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

7.3.3.5 South Korea

7.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Middle East & Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

7.3.5 South America

7.3.5.1 Brazil

7.3.5.2 Argentina

7.3.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 23Andme Inc.

9.2 Abbott Laboratories

9.3 Roche Holding Ag

9.4 Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

9.5 Illumina Inc.

9.6 Luminex Corporation

9.7 Sequenom Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [Labcorp])

9.8 Myriad Genetics

9.9 Autogenomics Inc.

9.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.11 Others

10. Future of the Market

Carrier Screening report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel.

