Global Carpets & Rugs Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Carpets & Rugs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Carpets & Rugs Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Carpets & Rugs Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Carpets & Rugs market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carpets & Rugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carpets & Rugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Carpets & Rugs in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Carpets & Rugs manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Interface Inc.

Dixie Group, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Victoria PLC

The Home Depot, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Ikea Group

Engineered Floors LLC

Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc.

Stark Carpet Corp.

Invista

Milliken & Company

Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd.

Couristan, Inc.

ABBey Carpet & Floor

Axminster Carpets Ltd

Floor Coverings International

Avalanche Flooring, Inc.

Foamex International Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Tufted

Woven

Needle-punched

Knotted

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Carpets & Rugs

1.1 Definition of Carpets & Rugs

1.2 Carpets & Rugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Tufted

1.2.3 Woven

1.2.4 Needle-punched

1.2.5 Knotted

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Carpets & Rugs Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Carpets & Rugs Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Carpets & Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Carpets & Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Carpets & Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Carpets & Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Carpets & Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Carpets & Rugs Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Carpets & Rugs

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carpets & Rugs

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Carpets & Rugs

….

8 Carpets & Rugs Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.

8.1.1 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Mohawk Industries Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

8.2.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Tarkett S.A.

8.3.1 Tarkett S.A. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Tarkett S.A. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Tarkett S.A. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

8.4.1 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Interface Inc.

8.5.1 Interface Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Interface Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Interface Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Dixie Group, Inc.

8.6.1 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Dixie Group, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.

8.7.1 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

8.8.1 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Victoria PLC

8.9.1 Victoria PLC Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Victoria PLC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Victoria PLC Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 The Home Depot, Inc.

8.10.1 The Home Depot, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 The Home Depot, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 The Home Depot, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Mannington Mills, Inc.

8.12 Beaulieu International Group

8.13 Ikea Group

8.14 Engineered Floors LLC

8.15 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc.

8.16 Stark Carpet Corp.

8.17 Invista

8.18 Milliken & Company

8.19 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd.

8.20 Couristan, Inc.

8.21 ABBey Carpet & Floor

8.22 Axminster Carpets Ltd

8.23 Floor Coverings International

8.24 Avalanche Flooring, Inc.

8.25 Foamex International Inc

Continued….

