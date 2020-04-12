In this report, the Global Carminic Acid Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Carminic Acid Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Carminic acid is a natural colorant extracted from cochineal, the desiccated bodies of dactylopius coccus costa female insects, used widely in making food, cosmetic and medicine.

Carminic acid is the extract from cochineal. The major cultivation countries of cochineal are Peru, Chile, and Mexico, among which Peru produces the most with 75% share worldwide. The main extracts of cohineal are carminic acid and carminic lake, and the former is mainly used in alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, fruit juices, yoghurts, milk drinks, ice creams, confectionery, pastry and pharmaceuticals.

Global production of Carminic Acid increase from 31513 kg in 2011 to 37697 kg in 2015, with average growth rate around 4%. The growth rate is limited by the cultivation capability, although downstream demand is strong. The cultivation area mainly concentrates in South America, and Peru is estimated to occupy 61.39% of the global production in 2016, while Chile is estimated to occupy 8.68%, Mexico 4.65%. For carminic acid produced in other areas, the raw cochineal is also exported from South America.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Carminic acid content:≤6%

Carminic acid content: ≤7.5%

Carminic Acid Content: ＜90%

Carminic Acid Content: ≥90%

Segment by Application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

