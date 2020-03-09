Global Cardiovascular Drug Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a major cause of death in the U.S. and rest of the world. These diseases are primarily related with heart and blood vessels disorders, such asischemic heart disease, dyslipidemia, stroke, thrombosis, atherosclerosis, coronary artery diseases, peripheral artery disease and others. These disorders are mainly reported due to obesity, high cholesterol, smoking, excessi alcohol, and poor lifestyle.

The hypertension segment recorded $64.9 billion in sales in 2009. By a large margin, hypertension is the largest segment within the cardiovascular market, driven by a large number of billion-dollar-plus therapies.

The global Cardiovascular Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cardiovascular Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cardiovascular Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:AmgenAstraZenecaBayerBristol Myers Squibb and PfizerDaiichi SankyoJohnson & JohnsonMerck & Co.NovartisPfizerPortolaSanofi

Segment by RegionsNorth America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Typeheparin

Coumadin

Sectral

Zebeta

Lopressor

Toprol XL

Norvasc

Lotrel

Segment by ApplicationHospital

Clinic

Others

