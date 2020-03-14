Global Cardiovascular Diagnostics Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2018–2024

Overview: Cardiology diagnostics refer to tests performed to examine, check, and monitor the heart condition if an individual is suffering from cardiovascular diseases. There is an extensive range of diagnostic tests available such as ECG, invasive & non-invasive tests, cardiovascular autonomic reflex test, and other laboratory tests. A majority of the heart patients undergo a screening test, which is the first step in heart care. Diagnostic centers offer customized testing for each patient and ensure accurate diagnosis rapidly and cost-effectively.

Cardiovascular diagnostics have created effective diagnostic solutions that support individuals in obtaining an accurate cardiac diagnosis, which help them to live longer and healthier. Most of the tests are performed to detect heart diseases well before an emergency event occurs. These tests are advanced, such as MRI, CT, ultrasound imaging, ECG, and offer point of care testing that provides effective results. These tests help to reduce the risk of mortality and offer strongly linked medical treatment in many emergency situations. Screening helps to determine the type of disease prior to the symptoms. The aim of screening tests is to provide the earliest and most desired treatment for the specific condition.

The cardiovascular diagnostics market is growing at a steady pace and is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the emerging countries. Factors, such as increasing lifestyle diseases, rise in smoking population, growing aging population, favorable reimbursements, and technological advancements in products, are driving the growth of the cardiovascular diagnostics market. However, the lack of awareness about diseases, stringent regulatory approval procedures, and risks associated with the procedure are hampering the market growth. The primary unmet need in the market is endoleaking, which increases the mortality rate.

The market is dominated by Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, and Bayer Healthcare, which have more than 85% of the share in the global cardiovascular diagnostics market.