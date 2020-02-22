Global Cardiac Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

The global Cardiac Marker Analyzer market is projected to exceed USD 4.3 Billion by 2025. Cardiac Marker analyzer represents a paradigm in diagnostics that provides high sensitivity and reliable information in minutes. It is ideally suited to both point of care testing and laboratory use. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment.

The factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public-private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.

Key Highlights of the Report

In October 2017, Abbott completed its acquisition of Alere, concluding a deal first announced in February 2016.

In 2017, Abbott Point of Care Diagnostics sales increased by 7.2 percent.

Cobas H232 POC system permits rapid and easy determination of cardiac blood markers such as Troponin T, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB and myoglobin.

Quidel’s cardiac immunoassay revenue was close to US$ 50 Million in 2017.

A major focus of Response Biomedical development programs in cardiovascular testing has been clinical tests for the quantification of cardiovascular markers.

In February 2017, Siemens Healthineers announced a digital platform for healthcare providers as well as for providers of solutions and services.

CardioGenics is the only company to successfully deploy CL in a compact, fully automated POC platform.

Trinity Biotech Point-of-Care revenues for 2017 is likely to decline.

In Jan. 2017, Abbott completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., establishing the company as a leader in the medical device arena.

Response Biomedical sells tests that detect three of the primary markers for the detection of an acute myocardial infarction: Troponin I, Myoglobin and CK-MB.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market, Product Analysis, Companies Business & Marketing Strategy, Major Deals” provides a comprehensive assessment of the cardiac markers analyzer segments, comparative tests analysis, competitive product analysis, product features & benefits, merger & acquisitions, strategic alliances and Companies Business and Market Strategies.

This 114 Page report with 9 Figures and 19 Tables has been studied from 7 View Points:

Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 – 2025) Cardiac Marker Companies – Comparative Tests Analysis Cardiac Marker Analyzer – Competitive Product Analysis Cardiac Marker Analyzer – Specifications, Product Features & Benefits Analysis Cardiac Marker Analyzer – Mergers, Acquisitions, Distribution, Partnership and Licensing Agreements Emerging Markers Analysis Companies Business & Marketing Strategy

12 Cardiac Marker Analyzer Covered in the report are as follows:

Triage MeterPro Analyzer The i-STAT System Cobas h 232 POC System Access 2 Immunoassay System Stratus CS Analyzer RAMP 200 RAMP Reader i-chroma DUO Analyzer DXpress Reader Analyzer PATHFAST Analyzer QL Care Analyzer Meritas POC Analyzer

Cardiac Marker Analyzer – Key Companies Analysis

Alere (Now Abbott) Abbott Point of Care Quidel Corporation Roche Beckman Coulter Siemens Healthineers Response Biomedical Boditech Lifesign LSI Medience Corporation CardioGenics Holdings Inc. Trinity Biotech

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 – 2025) Cardiac Marker Companies – Comparative Tests Analysis Cardiac Marker Analyzer – Competitive Product Analysis Alere (Now Abbott)

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: Global – Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market (Million US$), 2011 – 2017

Figure 2-2: Global – Forecast for Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market (Million US$), 2019 – 2025

Figure 5-1: Global – Alere Cardiology Net Sales (Million US$), 2010 – 2016

Figure 7-1: Global – Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (Million US$), 2011 – 2017

Figure 7-2: Global – Forecast for Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (Million US$), 2019 – 2024

