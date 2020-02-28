Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market will multiply at an impressive CAGR of 6.9% by 2027 & Top Key Players Toshiba, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Epsilon Imaging

“Cardiac Imaging Software Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”

The global cardiac imaging software market is segmented by imaging type into tomography, ultrasound imaging, radiographic imaging and combined modalities; by end-users into hospitals, cardiovascular clinics, echocardiography and vascular laboratories, diagnostic laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers and by regions. Cardiac imaging software market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in the cardiac imaging software in order to offer advanced medical technology and pose a strong foothold of its brand in the market. Increasing technological innovations such as fused color-coded functional parameters adds an additional dimension and various other specialized properties that are further expected to boost the growth of the market considerably in upcoming years. Furthermore, growing incidences of cardiac arrests in pediatric population is also expected to increase the market shares across the globe. The new generation cardiac imaging software offers structural and functional change detection of the heart that can be automatically analyzed and contemplated to understand any future as well as present possibilities of heart conditions in a patient.

North America is anticipated to showcase a sturdy growth rate in cardiac imaging software market on the back of the region having a well-developed healthcare sector and efficient medical facilities. North America is panned to be followed by Asia Pacific on account of developing economic conditions along with rise in healthcare expenses and increasing number of healthcare facilities across the region.

Increasing Incidences of Cardiovascular Disorders

Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the cardiac imaging software market significantly over the forecast period. As per WHO statistics, cardiovascular deaths are the 1st cause of global deaths with 17.9million deaths in 2016 which has estimated to have resulted in 31% of deaths across the world. Additionally, drug treatment of diabetes in growing diabetic population, increasing incidences of hypertension and hereditary factors are attributed to serve as major factors behind the growth of the cardiac imaging software market during the forecast period.

Rising Geriatric Population

Growing geriatric population around the globe as per the reports of World Bank from 7.64% in 2010 to 8.7% in 2017 is anticipated to aid the growth of the cardiac imaging software market over the forecast period.

However, these new generation software equipment require tailoring to different categories of workforce who are not necessarily experts in image processing and computer platforms for wide range distribution with software access along with stringent regulatory body standards. This is expected to be a tedious process thus limiting the growth of the cardiac imaging software market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Cardiac Imaging Software Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global cardiac imaging software market in terms of market segmentation by imaging type, by end-users and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cardiac imaging software market which includes company profiling of Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Epsilon Imaging, Shimadzu Corporation, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, McKesson Corporation & other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cardiac imaging software market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

