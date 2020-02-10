Global Cardiac Defibrillators Market Analysis by Key Players- Medtronic,St. Jude Medical,Boston Scientific,Biotronik,Sorin Group

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cardiac Defibrillators Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body’s natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.

North America accounted for a significant share of the overall market in 2016. This contribution can be attributed to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, supportive government policies, favorable reimbursement schemes, increasing awareness, and increase in training programs.

Asia Pacific was identified as the fastest growing market for defibrillators. Tremendous growth opportunities are observed in this region due to increasing awareness and accessibility of these devices. In addition, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in this region also supports growth of this segment.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Sorin Group

Philips Healthcare

Cardiac Science

Zoll Medical

HeartSine Technologies

Physio-Control

Welch Allyn(Zoll)

Schiller

PRIMEDIC

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic External Defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Wearable Defibrillators

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillators

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

