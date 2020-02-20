Global Card Printer Industry Report of Revenue and Growth Rate from 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Card Printer Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Card Printer Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A card printer is an electronic printing device that is mostly used as a desktop printer. The primary use of the card printer is to print and personalize plastic cards. Card printers are mostly designed with laminating, striping, and punching functions and use a desktop or web-based software. The basic difference between a conventional printer and a card printer is by the external features. The plastic cards are generally made of the PVC and plastic which need punching and laminating. Depending on the thickness and the dimensions of the plastic cards, a variety of card printers are used. The cards have a high-resolution design printed on them along with a barcode, magnetic stripe, numbering, signature panel, embossing, scratch-off panels, and many other options or effects.

The growth in economic conditions, rising standards of living, and the entry of a large portion of the population into the banking system is increasing the adoption of plastic cards for payments. Retail stores, hospitals, cafes, food chains, and restaurants across the world are increasingly accepting plastic cards such as debit and credit cards for payment. Also, the trend for the cashless transaction is growing among consumers. This in turn, will encourage more consumers to use plastic cards instead of cash for transactions. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the increasing number of card transactions and applications will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global card printer market till 2021. This in turn, will propel the adoption of a different point of sale (PoS) and mobile point of sale (mPoS) terminals by merchants to facilitate easy acceptance of payments, which in turn, will boost the demand for plastic cards. Consequently, the purchase volume of card printers or the card printing machine will also increase.

During the forecast period, the card printer market in APAC is predicted to rise. Some of the crucial factors that are contributing to the growth of the card printer market is the growing IT sector, governments’ initiatives to go digital, and an increase in the payments using plastic cards. Many multinational companies have been established in the region because of the growth in economic infrastructure in the region. This has increased the demand for ID and access cards.

The global Card Printer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Card Printer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Card Printer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Zebra Technologies

Evolis

Ultra Electronics Airport Systems

NBS Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Sided

Dual Sided

Segment by Application

Banking

Government

Information Technology

Retail

Healthcare

Others

