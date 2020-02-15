Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Key Findings, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The increasing demand for low-fat and gluten-free frozen desserts is driving the market for carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC). Carboxymethyl cellulose helps in reducing fat content in food. Due its low cost and superior performance characteristics, carboxymethyl cellulose is preferred over other hydrocolloids in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, with rising oil exploration worldwide, the demand for carboxymethyl is poised to grow substantially in the near future.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (also referred as CMC and Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose) can be described as an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by etherification, substituting the hydroxyl groups with carboxymethyl groups on the cellulose chain. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as binder, thickening agent, suspension agent, and bulking agent in variety of application.

In 2017, the global market for carboxymethyl cellulose was 583,782 tons, which is expected to increase by 4.47% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the global market value of carboxymethyl cellulose was 1599.2 million US dollars, and it is expected to reach 2254.28 million US dollars in 2024. In general, the market demand for carboxymethyl cellulose is stable. Owing to development in emerging fields such as food and pharmaceutical, the CMC market will be in stable growth in the future.

The market size of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose is large, however the concentration of CMC is not quite high. From regional perspective, CMC’s production is mainly distributed in Asia and Europe. The supply of carboxymethylcellulose in North America and elsewhere is heavily dependent on these regions for import. Leading companies worldwide include CP Kelco, Ashland, Akzo Nobel, Daicel, Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS, DKS, Dow Chemical,etc. CP Kelco is the world’s largest supplier of sodium carboxymethyl cellulose in 2017, with a production of 87,691 tons, accounting for 15.02% of global production.

The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market is valued at 1780 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CP Kelco

Lihong

Ashland

Akzo Nobel

Wealthy

ShenGuang

Yingte

Lude Chemical

Quimica Amtex

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose

DKS

Xuzhou Liyuan

Fushixin

Dow

Maoyuan

Daicel

Nippon Paper Industries

Lamberti

Acselsan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity (99.5 %+)

Purity (90%-99.5%)

Purity (50%-90%)

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Detergent Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

