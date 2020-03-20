Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder market status and forecast, categorizes the global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Iron powder is formed as a whole from several other iron particles. The particle sizes vary anywhere from 20-200 Î¼m. The iron properties differ depending on the production method and history of a specific iron powder. There are three types of iron powder classifications: reduced iron powder, atomized powder, and electrolyte iron powder. Each type is used in various applications depending on their properties. There is very little difference in the visual appearances of reduced iron powder and atomized iron powder.

Carbonyl iron is a highly pure (97.5% for grade S, 99.5+% for grade R) iron, prepared by chemical decomposition of purified iron pentacarbonyl. It usually has the appearance of grey powder, composed of spherical microparticles. Most of the impurities are carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen.

Ultra Fine Iron Powder, in our report, refers to iron powderâ€™s particle size is smaller than 10Î¼m. Ultrafine iron powder has smaller particles, which has a very good electrical magnetic optical effect. This not only affects the sintering properties of the material, but also the final physical properties of the material. Ultrafine iron powder is widely used in the field of electromagnetic shielding & powder metallurgy.

The production process of carbonyl iron powder (CIP) was discovered by BASF in 1925. Currently, there are only a few countries that are able to produce carbonyl iron powders in the world, which mainly include Germany, China, America and Russia. According to the data, the carbonyl iron powder production in the world in 2016 was 18 K MT. Leading players in carbonyl iron powder (CIP) industry are BASF, Jiangsu Tianyi, Jilin Jien and Sintez-CIP. Among them, BASF is the tycoon of CIP with 12000 MT capacity in 2016.

At present, China is the major CIP production and consumption region. Besides, the annual output will continuously increase. With the increasing market demand of carbonyl iron powder, researchers in China have made a lot of researches and efforts. Therefore, the quality of carbonyl iron powder that is produced by Chinaâ€™s enterprises will be equally matched with BASF SE in Germany. Although BASF SE still monopolizes the global carbonyl iron powder market, the manufacturing technology of carbonyl iron powder in China has constantly become mature in recent years and the capacity has continued to increase, therefore, the market shares will continuously increase in the future and will in turn influence the market share of BASF SE.

The global carbonyl iron powder and ultra fine iron powder market size will increase to 179 million USD in 2017, from 187 million USD in 2012, it is estimated that the global carbonyl iron powder and ultra fine iron powder demand will develop with a CAGR of 0.66% in the coming six years.

The global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.4% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

BASF

Sintez-CIP

JFE

Jiangsu Tianyi

Jilin Jien

Jiangxi Yuean

Shanxi Xinghua

Jiangyou Hebao

Jinchuan Group

Gripm

CNPC Powder

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Carbonyl Iron Powder

Atomized Ultra Fine Iron Powder

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Powder Metallurgy

Electronics Industry

Diamond Tools

Military Industry

Food and Drug Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Manufacturers

Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Carbonyl Iron Powder and Ultra Fine Iron Powder market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

