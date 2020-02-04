Global Carbon Management Software Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Carbon Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Carbon Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Carbon Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Carbon management software is a tool that aids organizations in planning and implementing their carbon management strategies. Carbon management tools help organizations accurately measure and reduce their carbon footprints, meet their objectives of corporate sustainability, and fulfill government mandates. The increasing amount of GHG emissions is a major concern for many organizations across the globe. Among the various harmful GHGs, CO2 is one of the most harmful, and it requires considerable effort, such as measuring and monitoring its levels, to reduce its emission. It helps measure, plan, manage, store, and report carbon emissions related to various organizational activities.

Extensive research conducted during the past two decades has provided conclusive evidence that the emission of greenhouse gases is the main cause of global warming. The drastic rise in the levels of CO2 for the past 30 years can be attributed mainly to the burning of fossil fuels.

Currently, more than 60% of the energy demand is met by burning fossil fuels, like coal, oil, and gas. The demand for energy is relatively high compared to the adoption of alternative sources of energy. This is driving the demand for burning fossil fuels to sustain the growing energy demand. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the carbon management software market due to rapid digital transformation. Also, growth in the IT sector in South America is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

In 2017, the global Carbon Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

IBM

Johnson Controls

SAP

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software – Counts Only Direct CO2 from Fuel

Software – Count Direct CO2

Software – Count Indirect CO2

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy

Greenhouse Gas Management

Air Quality Management

Sustainability

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Carbon Management Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Carbon Management Software Manufacturers

Carbon Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Carbon Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

