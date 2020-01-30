Global Carbon-Graphite Bushings Market Analysis by Growth, segmentation, performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The Report Carbon-Graphite Bushings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Bushing is one of the type of bearing also known as plain bearing, it is an independent part of the bearing which is implanted into housing of bearing surface for rotational application. There is various range of bushing available starting from simple sleeve bushing to complex style incorporating notches, grooves or metal reinforcing sleeves.

The bushing is made up of material with high wear resistance, durable and resistant to corrosion and elevated temperature. Hence the materials such as Babbitt, bi-material, bronze, cast iron, graphite, jewels, and plastic are preferred for making a bush. Among all the types of bushings, carbon- graphite bushings are ideal above all due to the properties such as self-lubricating, high fatigue resistance, resistance to corrosion, excellent dimensional stability, low thermal expansion, low coefficient of friction, dry running properties, good thermal conductivity among others. Carbon- graphite bushings is widely replacing ball bearings, metal and plastic bushings, and ordinary hard carbon bushings. Carbon- graphite bushings are practiced in machines where oil or grease lubricants do not work, areas which hold corrosive liquids and gasses on machines or where dirt is present. Another factor which raises the demand of carbon- graphite bushings is that they are well-suited with food & pharmaceuticals, low coefficient of thermal expansion.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12826

Carbon- Graphite Bushings Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

Majorly, increasing demand for vehicle production all over globe is driving the market of carbon- graphite bushings globally. Due to its self-lubricating, corrosion resistance, high-temperature resistance, and other characteristics, carbon-graphite bushings can meet the sealing requirements under the condition of explosive, radioactive media, strong corrosive, and flammable. Many problems in chemical machines are effectively solved by using carbon- graphite bushings, and it is beneficial in improving working conditions and raise the quality and productivity.

Carbon- Graphite Bushings Market: Market Segmentation

The global carbon- graphite bushings market is segmented into two parts based on its applications and end use industry.

Based on the applications, carbon- graphite bushings market is segmented into:

Areas where temperatures above 400 deg F

Areas where Corrosive environments exist

Areas where conventional lubricants could contaminate product

Areas where lubrication is inaccessible

Dusty environments where conventional bearing and lubricant requires protection

Food processing pumps

Chemical pumps

Process pumps in refineries

Cryogenic applications

Cold and hot water pumps

Based on the end use industry, carbon- graphite bushings market is segmented into:

Automotive Industry

Food Industry Equipment

Household Equipment

Military Equipment

Weapon Systems, Missiles

Robotic Industry

Aeronautics and Aviation Industry

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12826

Carbon- Graphite Bushings Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the carbon- graphite bushings market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The carbon – graphite bushings market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Despite the soft economy, consumers of North America are buying cars which raise the production in automotive sector in countries such as Canada and the US, this made, North America leading region in carbon- graphite bushings market. In Eastern Europe, unexpressed demand from the recession recovery coupled with low-interest rates offered for car loans enhanced the business of automobile industry which passively increased the demand of carbon- graphite bushings in Eastern Europe making it a second leading region. Countries such as China, India are the principal countries in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region development wise, many industries such as automotive, electronics, and aviation are opening their factories in these countries, this generate the demand of carbon- graphite bushings by making Asia Pacific Excluding Japan third leading region. Japan, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are predicted to acquire the carbon- graphite bushings market in the near future.

Carbon- Graphite Bushings Market: Key players

Some of the key players of global carbon- graphite bushings market include St Marys Carbon, Helwig Carbon Products, Inc., ROC Carbon Company, Graphite Metallizing Corporation, Trench Group, High Temp Bearings, Inc., USG GLEDCO, Federal Mogal Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, NTN Corporation and Timken Company among others.

Pre Book For Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=12826&licType=S