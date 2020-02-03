Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic Market Professional Survey 2019 and Key Players: Hexcel, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Group, Toray, Teijin, DowAksa

The global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672474-global-carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-cfrp-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Group

Toray

Teijin

DowAksa

Holding Company Composite

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Plasan Carbon Composites

Liso Composite Material

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PAN-based

Pitch-based

Rayon-based

Other

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Sports Equipment

Automotive

Other

View Detailed Report https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3672474-global-carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-cfrp-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

1.1 Definition of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

1.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PAN-based

1.2.3 Pitch-based

1.2.4 Rayon-based

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Sports Equipment

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

………………….

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market

9.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Carbon Fiber-reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)