The purpose of this research report titled “Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

A carbon dioxide monitoring equipment is an instrument that measures the carbon dioxide concentration in an air sample. It is most commonly used to monitor the carbon dioxide content of air being delivered to intensive care patients or those under anesthesia. The device can detect respiratory problems such as hypoventilation or when there is a problem with the way anesthesia equipment is being used.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

The global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Masimo

ZOLL Medical

Mindray

Smiths Medical

Drager

Nihon Kohden

Welch Allyn

Nonin Medical

Market size by Product

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

Market size by End User

Critical Care

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Pain Management and Sedation

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Mainstream

1.4.3 Sidestream

1.4.4 Microstream

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Critical Care

1.5.3 Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

1.5.4 Pain Management and Sedation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Market Size

2.1.1 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Carbon Dioxide Monitoring Equipment Price by Product

Continue…@@$

