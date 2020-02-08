Global Carbon Black Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Carbon Black Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Carbon black is a kind of amorphous powder with large specific area. It can be obtained from the incomplete combustion of organics such as natural gas, acetylene and coal tar. Carbon black is mainly used as reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products. To be used in the plastics, paints, and inks industry, carbon black can also act as a color pigment.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Carbon Black industry in oversupply on the market in the past few years, too many companies have entered into Carbon Black industry. Thus, though the current demand for Carbon Black is high and growing up, the supply is still beyond requirement in the Chinese market.

The worldwide market for Carbon Black is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbon Black in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aditya Birla

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbonss

Black Cat Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Omsk

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Sid Richardson

Longxing Chemical

HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL

BAOHUA

JINNENG

DAGUANGMING GROUP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermal Black

Furnace Black

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tire Rubber

Other Rubber Prouducts

Non-Tire Rubber

Ink and Coating

Plastic

Others

