Global Carbon Black Feed Stock Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Carbon Black Feed Stock Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Carbon Black Feed Stock Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Carbon black feed stock (CBFS) is the heavy hydrocarbon mix (mostly C9 to C15 fraction and higher) bottom product of Naphtha cracker unit. CBFS is the key raw material used to produce Carbon Black.
This report focuses on Carbon Black Feed Stock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Black Feed Stock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Dow Chemical
Tauber Oil Company
Haldia Petrochemicals
Epsilon Carbon
Rain Carbon
Jining Carbon
Weijiao Holdings Group
Krishna Petro Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Coal Tar
Ethylene Tar
Local Decant
US Decant
Segment by Application
Thermal Black
Furnace Black
