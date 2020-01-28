Global Carbocisteine Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Carbocisteine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new Research to its studies database.

Carbocisteine (INN), also called carbocysteine (USAN), is a mucolytic that reduces the viscosity of sputum and so can be used to help relieve the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and bronchiectasis by allowing the sufferer to bring up sputum more easily. Carbocisteine should not be used with antitussives (cough suppressants) or medicines that dry up bronchial secretions.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Carbocisteine developed steady, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Carbocisteine is nearly 35 M USD; the actual production is about 1600 MT.

The classification of Carbocisteine includes 98.5% and >98.5%, and the sales proportion of >98.5% in 2016 is about 76.2%.

Carbocisteine is widely used to make drugs, the formal of drugs include Oral Solution, Tablet and Capsule and Other. The most proportion of Carbocisteine formal is Tablet and Capsule and the proportion in 2016 is about 74%.

China is the largest supplier of Carbocisteine, with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Carbocisteine, enjoying revenue market share nearly 25% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following Europe, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Wuhan Grand Hoyo, Moehs Iberica, Afton Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Carbocisteine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 57 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbocisteine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Moehs Iberica

Afton Pharma

Jinshi Pharm

Hengkang Pharma

Globe Quimica

Xiangyu Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market Segment by Type, covers

985

>98.5%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oral Solution

Tablet and Capsule

Others

