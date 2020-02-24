Global CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy is a new type of cancer treatment. This emerging treatment represents one of the biggest breakthroughs since the introduction of chemotherapy. T cells is a type of white blood cell extracted from the patients blood by doctors, and added an artificial receptor to their surface. When infused into a patient, the cells get multiplied and stay in the body as living drugs and help in detecting and fighting cancer. CAR-T cell therapy is defined as a type of immunotherapy that teaches T cells to recognize and destroy cancer.

In 2018, the global CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie

Celgene

Kite Pharma

Oxford BioMedica

Novartis

Gilead

Pfizer

Cellectis

Bellicum

Mustang Bio

CARsgen Therapeutics

Xyphos

Minerva Biotechnologies

Adaptimmune

Ziopharm Oncology

Aurora Biopharma

Creative Biolabs

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Hematologic Malignancies

Solid Malignancies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

