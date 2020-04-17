Global Car Navigation Systems Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Car Navigation Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Car Navigation Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Car Navigation Systems is a satellite navigation system design. It uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) to attain the user’s position data and locates them on the road in the system’s map database. GPS is a radio positioning system combining computer mapping techniques depending on the information time as well as the velocity for providing three-dimensional positions to appropriately equip the users anywhere on or near the surface of the earth.

The first OEM GPS navigation systems were relatively primitive by modern standards, but the technology progressed quite rapidly. When a more accurate GPS signal was made available to civilians in the early 2000s, OEM navigation systems became ubiquitous almost overnight.

Today, OEM navigation systems form the hearts of many highly-integrated infotainment systems. These powerful infotainment systems often take charge of the climate controls, provide access to vital information about the condition of the engine and other systems, and typically offer some type of navigation option. While some, such as Kia’s UVO, don’t offer navigation, that option is typically offered in a separate package. And if your vehicle didn’t come with GPS from the factory, it’s often possible to retrofit it with an OEM unit. Some vehicles even have all of the wiring in place, which makes it a remarkably painless upgrade to perform.

Asia Pacific region have becoming a more and more important market of automotive industry, with more than half of the global automotive production. With the development of electronic technology, car navigation system is also more and more popular.

The Car Navigation Systems market was valued at 21750 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 37470 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Navigation Systems.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Car Navigation Systems, presents the global Car Navigation Systems market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Car Navigation Systems capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Car Navigation Systems by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Robert Bosch

Denso Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics, Inc

Continental AG

Sony Corporation

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

Garmin

Panasonic Corporation

Clarion Co., Ltd

HSAE

Coagent

TomTom

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Market Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Car Navigation Systems status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Car Navigation Systems manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Navigation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

