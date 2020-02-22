Global Car GPS Navigation System Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 1450 million And Grow At A 8.2% Cagr Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Car GPS Navigation System – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Car GPS Navigation System Market receive signals from navigation satellites, which assist in vehicle tracking and positioning. These signals are received from multiple satellites thereby helping in precise positioning of the vehicle. The car GPS navigation system includes range of functionalities such as record, save music, and operate climate control functions (if equipped in car). The GPS navigation systems are largely used by transportation and logistics industry.

The ability of navigation systems to provide real time traffic data thereby assisting large number of logistic and fleet operators fuel the market. In addition, increase in demands from dependent sectors further propels the market growth. Moreover, rise in car sales worldwide is projected to fuel the growth. However, costs versus functionalities given by these systems restrain the market. In addition, the presence of substitutes to aftermarket navigation systems and the cost versus functionality given by these systems restrain the market. The availability of advanced telecom infrastructure and penetration of wireless communication technology makes way for market growth opportunities.

The global Car GPS Navigation System market is valued at 770 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Car GPS Navigation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car GPS Navigation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pioneer Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Alpine Electronics

TomTom

Robert Bosch

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Car GPS Navigation System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Car GPS Navigation System

1.2 Car GPS Navigation System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Car GPS Navigation System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.3 Car GPS Navigation System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Car GPS Navigation System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Car

1.4 Global Car GPS Navigation System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Car GPS Navigation System Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Car GPS Navigation System Market Size

1.5.1 Global Car GPS Navigation System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Car GPS Navigation System Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Car GPS Navigation System Business

7.1 Pioneer Corporation

7.1.1 Pioneer Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pioneer Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mitsubishi Electric

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Alpine Electronics

7.3.1 Alpine Electronics Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Alpine Electronics Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 TomTom

7.4.1 TomTom Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 TomTom Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Robert Bosch

7.5.1 Robert Bosch Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Robert Bosch Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Denso Corporation

7.6.1 Denso Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Denso Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Continental AG

7.7.1 Continental AG Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Continental AG Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 JVCKENWOOD Corporation

7.8.1 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Panasonic Corporation

7.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Panasonic Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sony Corporation

7.10.1 Sony Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Car GPS Navigation System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sony Corporation Car GPS Navigation System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

