Global Captive Power Plant Market Research Report 2019-2025

In Asia-Pacific, one of the key problems, faced by the industries in many developing as well as under-developed countries, is power availability. There is a need not just for more power generation sources, but also for a stronger grid. The major industrial giants, like India and China, are good examples of the countries with an unreliable power supply. Many countries in this region are characterized by frequent power outages (blackouts and brownouts), which can hinder the economic development. Since the Industrial sector in this region is growing rapidly, relying on the grid power has become difficult for it. These two factors are the biggest reasons behind the regions fastest captive power market growth.
The global Captive Power Plant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Captive Power Plant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Captive Power Plant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ducon Technologies
Cethar Limited
Samsung C & T Corporation
Thermax
L&T Power
Clarke Energy
Wartsila
GE
SEPCO Electric Power
Enmas GB Power Systems
Reliance Industries
Welspun Group
Vedanta Limited
Essar Energy
Jindal Power & Steel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Diesel
Gas
Coal
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
