Global Capsules Detergente Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Capsules Detergente Market 2019
Capsules Detergente are water-soluble pouches containing highly concentrated laundry detergent. The chemistry of laundry detergent capsules is the same as in liquid detergents (including alkylbenzenesulfonates). The dissolvable packets are typically made of polyvinylalcohol (PVA) or a derivative of PVA. Although the formulas are similar, a detergent pack’s liquids may contain 10% water compared to 50% in liquid detergents.
The global Capsules Detergente market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Capsules Detergente market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Capsules Detergente in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Capsules Detergente in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Capsules Detergente market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Capsules Detergente market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Procter & Gamble
Henkel
Unilever
Church & Dwight
Clorox Company
Colgate-Palmolive
Market size by Product
Non-Bio Laundry Detergent
Bio Laundry Detergent
Market size by End User
Household
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Capsules Detergente Manufacturers
Capsules Detergente Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Capsules Detergente Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
