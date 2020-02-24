Global Capsule Coffee Machines Market 2019- Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2024

— Capsule Coffee Machines Market 2019
Description:
Capsule coffee machine is a new kind of coffee machine. Capsule coffee machine manufacturers put the coffee in a sealed aluminum or plastic capsule in advance, then filling it with nitrogen to ensure freshness, so the users can finish the brewing process simply by put the capsule in the capsule coffee machine. Compared with the ordinary coffee machine, this operation is more simply, the volume is lighter, and its costs are cheaper.
In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.
Generally, the main machine system is close source system or open source system, but we expects open source system will gradually increase due to the capsule coffee machine industry competition gradually intensified.
As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.
According to this study, over the next five years the Capsule Coffee Machines market will register a 14.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12700 million by 2024, from US$ 6400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Capsule Coffee Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Capsule Coffee Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nescafe
Philips Senseo
Keurig
Tassimo
illy
Lavazza
Dualit
Eupa
AAA
Pacific Coffee
Starbucks
This study considers the Capsule Coffee Machines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Closed Source System
Open Source System
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
