Global Capric Acid Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Capric Acid Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Capric Acid Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Capric Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Capric Acid market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Capric acid, also known as decanoic acid, is a medium-chain saturated fatty acid. It is used in several end-user industries due to its wide range of chemical properties. Capric acid is manufactured by wet fractionation of palm kernel oil.

Increasing consumption of the processed and packaged food products has fostered the demand for new artificial flavoring and coloring agents. Capric acid is used for producing esters for color, artificial flavoring, and aroma. Capric acid acts as an antimicrobial agent and is therefore, used in commercial food handling. Capric acid is widely used in wineries, breweries, and meat processing industries. The growth of the food & beverage industry is expected to drive the market for capric acid. New sources of raw materials can provide a lucrative opportunity for the capric acid market. The use of decanoate ester, a derivative of capric acid, in various injectable drugs will further boost capric acid usage in the pharmaceutical Industry. Prominent pharmaceutical companies intend to use the capric acid found in coconut oil to manufacture drugs for diabetic patients, which is a major opportunity for the capric acid market.

The growth in demand for capric acid from the pharmaceutical industry is one the major trends that will gain traction in this market in the coming years. Due to factors such as unhealthy eating habits and the increased occurrence of chronic diseases across the globe, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to post significant revenue in countries in the regions such as North America and Europe and the emerging countries such as Brazil, India, and China. The use of Decanoate ester, which is a derivative of capric acid in various injectable drugs, will further boost market growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market for capric acid in 2014. Growth in the region is ascribed to rising demand from personal care and food & beverage industries. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 40% share of the global capric acid market in 2014. Personal care is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-user segment of the capric acid market during the forecast period. Demand for capric acid in the region is estimated to be primarily driven by increase in consumption of capric acid in India, China, and countries in ASEAN. Growth in personal care and food & beverage industries is projected to drive demand for capric acid in Asia Pacific in the next few years. The capric acid market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is projected to expand considerably in the next eight years, primarily due to growth in food & beverage and personal care end-user industries. The capric acid market in Europe and North America is projected to witness accountable growth due to recovery from economic slowdown.

