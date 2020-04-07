In this report, the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cannabidiol-cbd-market-research-report-2019
Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
In the last few years, global market of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) developed rapidly, stimulated by the increasing demand from North America and Europe. In 2018, global revenue of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is 303 million USD; the actual sales volume is about 24894 KG.
This report focuses on Cannabidiol (CBD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabidiol (CBD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Road
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
NuLeaf Naturals
Select Oil
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
The Lab
Absolute Terps
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Segment by Type
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Other
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cannabidiol-cbd-market-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com