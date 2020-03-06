Global Candy Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecast

New Study On “2018-2025 Candy Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Candy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Candy in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Candy market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Candy is a confection that features sugar as a principal ingredient.
The prime facets influencing the growth of the global candy market are the incessantly increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and growing urbanization. The growing target consumer base and product innovation is further expected to drive the growth of the global candy market. The majority of candies are made for children and the young population. The demand is basically driven by population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Large multinational companies have a significant advantage over small and medium scale companies in terms of economies of scale in purchasing and manufacturing.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Candy include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Candy include
Nestle
DeMet’s Candy
Mondeléz
Mars
Ferrara Candy
Arcor
August Storck
Yildiz
Grupo Bimbo
Hershey
Ferrero
Meiji
Perfetti Van Melle
Haribo
Lindt & Sprüngli
Storck
Yildiz
Orion
General Mills
United Confectioners
LOTTE Confectionery
Morinaga
Glico
Crown Confectionery
Cloetta
Market Size Split by Type
Chocolate
Sugar
Gum
Market Size Split by Application
Snakes
Cooking
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Candy market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Candy market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Candy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Candy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Candy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
