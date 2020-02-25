Global Candy Bar Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2024

A candy bar in refers to chocolate bar in American English. Chocolate bar is a form of confectionery usually packaged in a bar or log form, often coated with chocolate, and sized as a snack for one person.
According to this study, over the next five years the Candy Bar market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Candy Bar business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Candy Bar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Candy Bar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Chocolate Bar
Non-chocolate Bars
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Online Sales
Offline Sales
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mars
Mondelez International
Grupo Bimbo
Nestle
Meiji
Hershey
Cadbury
Ulker
Anand Milk Union Limited
Masterfoods
Boyer
The Hershey Company
PEARSON’S CANDY
Idaho Candy Company
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Candy Bar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Candy Bar market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Candy Bar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Candy Bar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Candy Bar Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Candy Bar Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Candy Bar Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Candy Bar Segment by Type
2.2.1 Chocolate Bar
2.2.2 Non-chocolate Bars
2.3 Candy Bar Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Candy Bar Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Candy Bar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Candy Bar Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Candy Bar Segment by Application
2.4.1 Online Sales
2.4.2 Offline Sales
2.5 Candy Bar Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Candy Bar Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Candy Bar Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Candy Bar Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Candy Bar by Players
3.1 Global Candy Bar Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Candy Bar Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Candy Bar Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Candy Bar Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Candy Bar Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Candy Bar Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Candy Bar Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Candy Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Candy Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Candy Bar Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Mars
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.1.3 Mars Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Mars News
12.2 Mondelez International
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.2.3 Mondelez International Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Mondelez International News
12.3 Grupo Bimbo
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.3.3 Grupo Bimbo Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Grupo Bimbo News
12.4 Nestle
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.4.3 Nestle Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Nestle News
12.5 Meiji
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.5.3 Meiji Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Meiji News
12.6 Hershey
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.6.3 Hershey Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Hershey News
12.7 Cadbury
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.7.3 Cadbury Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Cadbury News
12.8 Ulker
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Candy Bar Product Offered
12.8.3 Ulker Candy Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Ulker News
……Continued
