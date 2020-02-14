Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Market: Useful Perspective on future opportunities and strategies of key players

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Cancer Treatment Drugs Market

Cancer Treatment Drugs are used to treat malignancies, or cancerous growths. Depending on the technology it cans classification into Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy and Others.

The classification of cancer treatment drugs includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and others, and the revenue proportion of chemotherapy in 2016 is about 51%.

Cancer treatment drugs are widely used for blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, respiratory/lung cancer and other cancers. Amongst these different cancer types, blood cancer was the largest revenue generating segment in 2016, and the revenue market share is about 22%. The growth of blood cancer segment is majorly due to the high cost of the drugs used to treat blood cancer.

Europe region is the largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 34% in 2016. Japan region is also holding the monopoly position around the world.

North America is the largest consumption place, with the consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016, and North America market size reached 46 billion . China, India and Southeast Asia are the emerging markets, and enjoy higher grow rate.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cancer Treatment Drugs market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cancer Treatment Drugs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cancer Treatment Drugs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cancer Treatment Drugs value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormonal Therapy (Biologic Therapy)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Other Cancers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Astellas

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Teva

Otsuka

Merck KGaA

Ipsen

AbbVie

Gilead Sciences

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cancer Treatment Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cancer Treatment Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cancer Treatment Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cancer Treatment Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cancer Treatment Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

