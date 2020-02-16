Global Cancer Stem Cell Market 2018 Industry Trend and Forecast 2025

Global Cancer Stem Cell Industry

This report focuses on the global Cancer Stem Cell status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cancer Stem Cell development in United States, Europe and China.

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) refer to the cells obtained from tumor that posses potential to reproduce all types of cancer cells found in a cancer sample. Cancer stem cells are planned to grow in tumors as a separate population and thereby cause deterioration and metastasis of existing tumor through generation of new tumor. Thus, with advancement in technology especially in cancer stem cells research area, therapies specific to targeting cancer stem cells are expected to improve quality of life and survival cases of cancer patients with metastatic diseases.

North America was the leading revenue contributor of the cancer stem cells market in 2016 due to presence of a substantial number of organizations engaged in conducting R&D activities related to stem cell therapy. There are several internationally recognized hospitals and medical institutes, such as Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center, which offer stem cell transplant therapies.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising region in the arena owing to presence of several organizations in the region that focus on R&D of stem cells. Moreover, funding agencies are providing grants to research communities to accelerate their scientific research on cancer stem cells in Asian countries.

In 2017, the global Cancer Stem Cell market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bionomics

Lonza

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

PromoCell GmbH

MacroGenics, Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Irvine Scientific

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

BIOTIME, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cell Culturing

Cell Separation

Cell Analysis

Molecular Analysis

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Stem Cell Based Cancer Therapy

Targeted CSCs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cancer Stem Cell status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cancer Stem Cell development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

