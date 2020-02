Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2023

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Cancer monoclonal antibodies market: A monoclonal antibody drug in cancer treatments engages natural immune system functions to fight cancer. Cancer monoclonal antibodies may be used in combination with other cancer treatments. An antibody attaches itself to a specific molecule (antigen) on the surface of cancer cell when antibody binds to antigen, it acts as a flag to attract disease-fighting molecules or as a trigger that promotes the destruction of cancer cells by another immune system process. Due to its specificity, monoclonal antibodies have least adverse effects than other cancer treating drugs.

Market Dynamics: Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The market growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies is driven by increased prevalence of cancer worldwide. According to WHO, cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths worldwide. In 2012, there were around 14 Mn new cases of cancer, 8.2 Mn people died because of cancer and numbers of new cancer cases are projected to rise 70% in coming decades. In addition, monoclonal antibodies are proved to be having less adverse effects when compared to conventional non-targeted therapies. Increasing investment in the development of monoclonal antibodies, technological advancements that enabling the genetic sequencing and increasing specificity of the antibodies are fueling the sales revenue of cancer monoclonal antibodies market. However, the high cost of development, stringent regulatory guidelines, long period of clinical trials, are some of the factors hinder growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies market. Monoclonal antibodies are very specific in nature and have limited targets.

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market is segmented on the basis of product type, silage crop, formulation, application, and region

Key player’s profiles in the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market include:

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Bristol-Meyer Squibb (U.S.)

Sanofi (France) and AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Market Scope: Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Base on application, cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Based on type of antibody, cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into

Murine Antibodies

Humanized Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Based on conjugation, cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into

Immunocytokines

Immunoliposome

Radioimmunotherapy

Antibody Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy(ADEPT)

Based on distribution channel, cancer monoclonal antibodies market segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Features of the Report:

Currently cancer monoclonal antibodies market is witnessing a significant growth. The targeted and combination therapy drugs are leading in the market. Several market player collaborating to develop antibody drugs to treat various type of cancers. In January 2017, AbCellera Biologics, Inc. collaborated with Pfizer Inc. for new therapeutic antibody discovery. AbCellera will use its monoclonal antibody (mAb) screening techniques in the discovery of function modulating antibodies against undisclosed membrane protein targets. Academic institutions and organisations like National Institute of Health (USA), National Cancer Institute (USA) and many others are collaborating and participating in cancer research and awareness activities.

Geographically cancer monoclonal antibodies market has been segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America cancer monoclonal antibodies market is growing at a steady rate due to increased prevalence of various cancers and higher acceptance of existing monoclonal antibodies among healthcare professionals in the region. According to National Cancer Institute (NIH), an estimated 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States and 595,690 people will die from the disease in 2016. Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit rapid growth due to rise in government spending on healthcare infrastructure, increasing R&D spending by companies and growing patient and healthcare professional awareness in therapeutic use of monoclonal antibodies in treatment of cancer. For instance, Government-led fund providers, such as National Natural Science Foundation and National Basic Research Program of China, offer financial support to enterprises and universities to conduct monoclonal antibody research and development. The presence of healthcare regulations and procedures to promote early treatment of diseases using advanced therapeutics and public policies to support early screening and effective treatments for various cancers is driving the cancer monoclonal antibodies market in Latin-America.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Introduction Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, By Product Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, By Crop Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, By Application, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, By Formulation Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, 2012 – 2012 – 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Middle East and Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

