Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

This report mainly covers cancer diagnostics market. Cancer is a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the cancer diagnostics market, followed by Europe and Asia.

The Asian market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming five years and serves as a revenue pocket for the companies operating in the cancer diagnostics market.

The global Cancer Diagnostics market is valued at 8990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 23200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cancer Diagnostics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cancer Diagnostics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Abbott

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

Siemens Healthcare

C.R. Bard

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Platform-based

Instrument-based

Segment by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Cancer Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cancer Diagnostics

1.2 Cancer Diagnostics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Platform-based

1.2.3 Instrument-based

1.3 Cancer Diagnostics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cancer Diagnostics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Breast Cancer

1.3.3 Lung Cancer

1.3.4 Colorectal Cancer

1.3.5 Melanoma

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cancer Diagnostics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cancer Diagnostics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cancer Diagnostics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cancer Diagnostics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cancer Diagnostics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cancer Diagnostics Business

7.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GE Healthcare

7.2.1 GE Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GE Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Abbott

7.3.1 Abbott Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Abbott Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Roche

7.4.1 Roche Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Roche Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Agilent Technologies

7.6.1 Agilent Technologies Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Agilent Technologies Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Illumina

7.7.1 Illumina Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Illumina Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Siemens Healthcare

7.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Siemens Healthcare Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 C.R. Bard

7.9.1 C.R. Bard Cancer Diagnostics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cancer Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 C.R. Bard Cancer Diagnostics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……………………………………………….

