Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

In this region, Global cancer diagnostics is projected to reach USD 40.10 billion by 2024 from USD 16.55 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing aging population worldwide, government initiatives for funding, and awareness about cancer.

The key market players for Global Cancer Diagnostics Market are listed below;

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

GmbH

Hologic, Inc,

Becton,

Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics,

Abbott,

QIAGEN.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

Technology

End User

Geography

The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into two types, platform based and instrument based. In 2017, the cancer diagnostics instrument based segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 68.8% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Cancer diagnostics platform based market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in situ hybridization (ISH), immunohisto chemistry (IHC), next generation sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, flow cytometry and others. Cancer Diagnostics instrument based market is segmented into imaging and biopsy. Imaging is further segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography- computed tomography (PET-CT), mammography, and ultrasound.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma and others.

Based on geography, the Global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Latin America,

Rest of the World

