Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Biomarkers are chemical, physical or biological parameters used for cancer detection. They are produced by either the cancerous cell or by some other cell in response to cancer. They form one of the most non-invasive and high-speed cancer detection techniques. Biomarkers facilitate a plethora of applications such as cancer diagnostics, drug discovery and development, prognostics, personalized medicine, and surrogate endpoints. They are extensively used in research by pharmaceutical and clinical trial companies in their drug discovery and development process as they help reduce time and cost of the process.

Market Dynamics:

The major growth drivers of the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market are rising prevalence of cancer, streamlined drug delivery, increased R&D funding from government and public-private bodies for oncology, rising geriatric population and increased use of biomarkers for diagnostic and drug discovery process.

However, parallel factors like high cost of cancer diagnosis and high capital investment requirements for biomarker development & validation restrain the growth of the market.

Rising awareness amongst patients and healthcare professionals about early detection and diagnosis of malignancies and rising demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics is expected to provide this market with high growth opportunities in future.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented on various parameters. The first segment for veterinary vaccines is based on the type, into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and other cancers (includes melanoma, leukaemia, gastric, kidney, liver, and pancreatic cancers). In this segment, breast cancer biomarkers market accounts for the highest market share while lung cancer biomarkers market is expected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The second segmentation is based on biomolecule into genetic, epigenetic, metabolic, and proteomic biomarkers. Genetic biomarkers, due to their extensive usage, high reliability and easier analysis have the biggest market share while epigenetic is gaining acceptance in the field of cancer diagnostics and is expected to have the maximum growth rate in the forecast period.

The third segmentation is based on profiling technology. The categories are namely omics technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassays, cytogenetics, and bioinformatics. The largest market share, as well as the highest growth rate during the forecast period, is expected for omics technologies. This is mainly due to extensive use of omics-based tests for cancer detection and drug discovery & development in developing countries and the high-throughput that the technology promises.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

In terms of geography, the global cancer biomarkers market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). North America accounts for the largest market share due to rapid IT growth, high adoption rate of throughput technologies for biomarker discovery and increased use of biomarkers in drug discovery.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in this market are Abbott Laboratories,Correlogic Systems, Inc, Agendia Bv,Biocurex Inc,Astellas Pharma Us Inc, Beckman Coulter Inc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Biomerieux S.A, Biomoda Inc, Clarient Inc, Ambrilia Biopharma,Diadexus, Inc, Affymetrix, Inc and Aureon Laboratories Inc.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Segments

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Global Cancer Biomarkers Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

