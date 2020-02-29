Global Camphene Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2019 and 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Camphene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Camphene market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Camphene is a type of organic compounds, and belongs to bicyclic monoterpene. It is nearly insoluble in water, but very soluble in common organic solvents. It volatilizes readily at room temperature.

As an important organic synthetic material, camphene is widely used in flavor & fragrance, synthetic material and pesticide. Flavor & fragrance is the largest application of camphene, taking 58.15% of the world camphene consumption in 2015. Givaudan, Firmenich and IFF are the main consumers in this field.

The level of concentration of the camphene industry is relatively high. Manufacturers mainly distribute over China and India, like Saptagir Camphor, Camphor & Allied Products, Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes, Kanchi Karpooram, Fujian Green Pine, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology and Sky Dragon. Among them, Fujian Green Pine is the largest manufacturer accounting for 19.29% of the global camphene production in 2015, follow by Saptagir Camphor with 11.72% market share. The production scale of Russia and Mexico manufacturers such as Origsintez OJSC and AlEn Industries is relatively small, only take for 4.89 and 3.83 percent of the global total production.

It is expected that the camphene consumption will be 15275 MT in 2022 and the sales revenue will reach 38.25 million USD. At the same time, the price may continue to decline. This industry is easily affected by the market demand and the policy. The future is unknown, and the camphene development will based on the market demand and the policy of the producers. 2016 will be very complicated, due to the expectations for an interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve, and the currency devaluation of China, India and other countries.

Global Camphene market size will increase to 41 Million US$ by 2025, from 30 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Camphene.

This report researches the worldwide Camphene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Camphene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

AlEn Industries (MX)

Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

Fujian Green Pine (CN)

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN)

Camphene Breakdown Data by Type

General Type

Other

Camphene Breakdown Data by Application

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Other

Camphene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Camphene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Camphene :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Camphene Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Camphene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Camphene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General Type

1.4.3 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Camphene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Flavor & Fragrance

1.5.3 Synthetic Material

1.5.4 Pesticide

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Camphene Production

2.1.1 Global Camphene Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Camphene Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Camphene Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Camphene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Camphene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Camphene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Camphene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Camphene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Camphene Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Camphene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Camphene Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Camphene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Camphene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Camphene Production by Regions

4.1 Global Camphene Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Camphene Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Camphene Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Camphene Production

4.2.2 United States Camphene Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Camphene Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Camphene Production

TOC continued…!

