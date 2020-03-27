Global Camphene Depth Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Camphene is a type of organic compounds, and belongs to bicyclic monoterpene. It is nearly insoluble in water, but very soluble in common organic solvents. It volatilizes readily at room temperature.

As an important organic synthetic material, camphene is widely used in flavor & fragrance, synthetic material and pesticide. Flavor & fragrance is the largest application of camphene, taking 58.15% of the world camphene consumption in 2015. Givaudan, Firmenich and IFF are the main consumers in this field.

The level of concentration of the camphene industry is relatively high. Manufacturers mainly distribute over China and India, like Saptagir Camphor, Camphor & Allied Products, Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes, Kanchi Karpooram, Fujian Green Pine, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology and Sky Dragon. Among them, Fujian Green Pine is the largest manufacturer accounting for 19.29% of the global camphene production in 2015, follow by Saptagir Camphor with 11.72% market share. The production scale of Russia and Mexico manufacturers such as Origsintez OJSC and AlEn Industries is relatively small, only take for 4.89 and 3.83 percent of the global total production.

It is expected that the camphene consumption will be 15275 MT in 2022 and the sales revenue will reach 38.25 million USD. At the same time, the price may continue to decline. This industry is easily affected by the market demand and the policy. The future is unknown, and the camphene development will based on the market demand and the policy of the producers. 2016 will be very complicated, due to the expectations for an interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve, and the currency devaluation of China, India and other countries.

The global Camphene market is valued at 30 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 41 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Camphene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Camphene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

AlEn Industries (MX)

Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

Fujian Green Pine (CN)

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Type

Other

Segment by Application

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Other

