In this report, the Global Camera Modules Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Camera Modules Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In the modern dynamic world of technology, the camera modules are widely used in a range of applications such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, security & surveillance, automotive, and aerospace & defense. The consumer electronics market has impacted the camera modules market mostly owing to the usage of CCD and CMOS sensors-enabled camera modules. The demand for digital camera has reduced as smartphones enabled with camera are introduced in the market. Consumers are attracted toward smartphones which serve the purpose of both camera and phone. This market is experiencing a rapid shift in automotive applications, specifically in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). ADAS uses camera modules to enhance the driver’s safety on the road by offering features such as parking assistance, lane-departure warning (LDW), and collision avoidance systems, all of which can help the car and the driver to gather information about the outside world.

The APAC market for camera modules is growing rapidly as most of the camera modules manufacturers are located in APAC. Also, most of the demand for camera modules in APAC region is from the consumer electronics application including smartphones, tablet PCs, cameras, and others. With the inclusion of secondary camera in smartphones, the demand for camera modules is expected to multiply further. Around one-third of the global smartphone consumption is from India, China, and Japan, collectively. This is expected to drive the APAC camera modules market. Moreover, the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the automotive application is also expected to boost the demand for camera modules in APAC.

The global Camera Modules market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Camera Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Camera Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG Electronics

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Sharp

Lite-On Technology

Cowell E Holdings

Partron

Sunny Optical Technology

Foxconn Electronics

Chicony Electronics

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Image Sensors

Lens Modules

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

