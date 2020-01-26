Global Calibration Services Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Calibration Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Calibration services play a very important role in measuring and rectifying the deviation in the performance of testing and measurement instruments.

Key service segments of the calibration services market included in the report are electrical, mechanical, thermodynamic, and physical dimensional. Among all the service segments, the electrical calibration service segment was the largest contributor to the overall calibration service market.

This report focuses on the global Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE

Danaher

Siemens

Keysight Technologies

Endress+Hauser

Rohde & Schwarz

Micro Precision Calibration

Optical Test and Calibration

Trescal

Transcat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mechanical

Electrical

Physical/Dimensional

Thermodynamic

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

OEMs

In-House Laboratories

Third-Party Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Calibration Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Mechanical

1.4.3 Electrical

1.4.4 Physical/Dimensional

1.4.5 Thermodynamic

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Calibration Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 OEMs

1.5.3 In-House Laboratories

1.5.4 Third-Party Services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Calibration Services Market Size

2.2 Calibration Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Calibration Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Calibration Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 GE

12.1.1 GE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.1.4 GE Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 GE Recent Development

12.2 Danaher

12.2.1 Danaher Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.2.4 Danaher Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Danaher Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 Keysight Technologies

12.4.1 Keysight Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.4.4 Keysight Technologies Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Endress+Hauser

12.5.1 Endress+Hauser Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.5.4 Endress+Hauser Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Development

12.6 Rohde & Schwarz

12.6.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.6.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development

12.7 Micro Precision Calibration

12.7.1 Micro Precision Calibration Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.7.4 Micro Precision Calibration Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Micro Precision Calibration Recent Development

12.8 Optical Test and Calibration

12.8.1 Optical Test and Calibration Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.8.4 Optical Test and Calibration Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Optical Test and Calibration Recent Development

12.9 Trescal

12.9.1 Trescal Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.9.4 Trescal Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Trescal Recent Development

12.10 Transcat

12.10.1 Transcat Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Calibration Services Introduction

12.10.4 Transcat Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Transcat Recent Development

