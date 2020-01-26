Global Calibration Services Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Calibration Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Calibration services play a very important role in measuring and rectifying the deviation in the performance of testing and measurement instruments.
Key service segments of the calibration services market included in the report are electrical, mechanical, thermodynamic, and physical dimensional. Among all the service segments, the electrical calibration service segment was the largest contributor to the overall calibration service market.
This report focuses on the global Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE
Danaher
Siemens
Keysight Technologies
Endress+Hauser
Rohde & Schwarz
Micro Precision Calibration
Optical Test and Calibration
Trescal
Transcat
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mechanical
Electrical
Physical/Dimensional
Thermodynamic
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
In-House Laboratories
Third-Party Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Calibration Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Mechanical
1.4.3 Electrical
1.4.4 Physical/Dimensional
1.4.5 Thermodynamic
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Calibration Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 OEMs
1.5.3 In-House Laboratories
1.5.4 Third-Party Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Calibration Services Market Size
2.2 Calibration Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Calibration Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Calibration Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 GE
12.1.1 GE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.1.4 GE Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 GE Recent Development
12.2 Danaher
12.2.1 Danaher Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.2.4 Danaher Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 Keysight Technologies
12.4.1 Keysight Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.4.4 Keysight Technologies Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Endress+Hauser
12.5.1 Endress+Hauser Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.5.4 Endress+Hauser Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Development
12.6 Rohde & Schwarz
12.6.1 Rohde & Schwarz Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.6.4 Rohde & Schwarz Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development
12.7 Micro Precision Calibration
12.7.1 Micro Precision Calibration Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.7.4 Micro Precision Calibration Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Micro Precision Calibration Recent Development
12.8 Optical Test and Calibration
12.8.1 Optical Test and Calibration Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.8.4 Optical Test and Calibration Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Optical Test and Calibration Recent Development
12.9 Trescal
12.9.1 Trescal Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.9.4 Trescal Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Trescal Recent Development
12.10 Transcat
12.10.1 Transcat Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Calibration Services Introduction
12.10.4 Transcat Revenue in Calibration Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Transcat Recent Development
