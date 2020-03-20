Global Calcium Formate Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Calcium Formate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcium Formate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Calcium Formate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Calcium Formate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Calcium Formate is the calcium salt of formic acid, HCOOH. The chemical formula is Ca(HCOO)2. It is used as leather tanning, animal feed additive, cement additive, silage treatment etc. It may be produced synthetically by reacting calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide with formic acid. In this report, statistics includes feed and industrial Grade.

For industry structure analysis, the Calcium Formate industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 26.09% of the revenue market. Perstorp is the leader of the global calcium formate industry.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Calcium Formate. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The global Calcium Formate market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Perstorp

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Feicheng Acid Chemical

LANXESS Corporation

Zibo Ruibao Chemical

Hengxin Chemical

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical

Baoding Guoxiu

Shandong BaoYuan Chemical

Wujiang Hongyang Chemical

Henan Botai

Fano Biotech

Zouping Fenlian

Zibo Zhongchuan Chemical

Command Chemical Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Feed

Construction

Leather Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Calcium Formate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Calcium Formate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Calcium Formate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Calcium Formate Manufacturers

Calcium Formate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Calcium Formate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

