Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium cyanamide is a chemical compound used in industrial agricultural fertilizers. The fertilizer calcium cyanamide helps plants to reach high yields, thus maximizing profits for farmers. The chemical is applied directly to the soil, where it breaks down into ingredients that are beneficial to plan growth. Calcium cyanamide also functions in other facets in addition to being a fertilizer.

The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.

The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

China is the largest supplier of calcium cyanamide, with a production market share nearly 71% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Calcium Cyanamide, enjoying production market share nearly 15.4% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17.9%. China is the world’s largest exporting country.

Market competition is not intense. Jiafeng Chemical Jiafeng Chemical, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

