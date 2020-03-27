Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Forecast & Opportunities 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcium-cyanamide-cas-156-62-7-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Calcium cyanamide is a chemical compound used in industrial agricultural fertilizers. The fertilizer calcium cyanamide helps plants to reach high yields, thus maximizing profits for farmers. The chemical is applied directly to the soil, where it breaks down into ingredients that are beneficial to plan growth. Calcium cyanamide also functions in other facets in addition to being a fertilizer.
The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.
The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production
China is the largest supplier of calcium cyanamide, with a production market share nearly 71% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Calcium Cyanamide, enjoying production market share nearly 15.4% in 2015.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17.9%. China is the world’s largest exporting country.
Market competition is not intense. Jiafeng Chemical Jiafeng Chemical, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -5.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AlzChem
NCI
Denka
Jiafeng Chemical
Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical
Darong Group
Gulang Xinmiao
Yinglite Chemical
Beilite Chemical
Shandong Efirm Biochemistry
Ningxia Baoma Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Calcium Cyanamide Granular
Calcium Cyanamide Powder
Segment by Application
Fertilizer Industry
Pesticide Industry
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcium-cyanamide-cas-156-62-7-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.