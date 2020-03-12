In this report, the Global Calcium Citrate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcium Citrate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcium-citrate-market-research-report-2018
This report studies the global Calcium Citrate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Calcium Citrate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Calcium Citrate provides 21% of elemental calcium and better absorbed than calcium carbonate in patients with higher gastric pH. Calcium citrate is the calcium salt of citric acid. It is prepared by neutralizing citric acid with calcium ydroxide or calcium carbonate and subsequent crystallization. It is most commonly found in the tetrahydrate form.
In 2016, amount of nutrient supplement consumed Calcium Citrate is about 12100 MT. Nutrient & Dietary Supplement consumed about 74.02% in 2016.
Calcium Citrate is usually classified into Calcium Citrate Tetrahydrate, Tri Calcium Citrate Anhydrous and others. Calcium Citrate Tetrahydrate is the main type of Calcium Citrate. In 2016, global Calcium Citrate Tetrahydrate Calcium Citrate consumption is about 10296 MT, while consumption of Tri Calcium Citrate Anhydrous Calcium Citrate is 1627 MT.
Currently, the main suppliers are Jungbunzlauer, Gadot Biochemical Industries, Sucroal, Saminchem Inc, Jost Chemical, RZBC GROUP etc. Market concentration in this industry is high. During all those manufacturers, Jungbunzlauer and Gadot Biochemical Industries are top two suppliers.
The global Calcium Citrate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Jungbunzlauer
Gadot Biochemical Industries
Sucroal
Saminchem Inc
Jost Chemical
RZBC GROUP
Hengheng Fine Chemical
Penglai Marine
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Tri Calcium Citrate Anhydrous
Calcium Citrate Tetrahydrate
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Nutrient
Dietary Supplement
Pharmaceuticals
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Calcium Citrate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Calcium Citrate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Calcium Citrate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Calcium Citrate Manufacturers
Calcium Citrate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Calcium Citrate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Calcium Citrate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcium-citrate-market-research-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Calcium Citrate market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Calcium Citrate markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Calcium Citrate Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Calcium Citrate market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Calcium Citrate market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Calcium Citrate manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Calcium Citrate Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.