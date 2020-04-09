In this report, the Global Calcined Petroleum Coke market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcined Petroleum Coke market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market status and forecast, categorizes the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Calcined petroleum coke (CPC) is the product from calcining petroleum coke. This coke is the product of the coker unit in a crude oil refinery. The calcined petroleum coke is used to make anodes for the aluminium, steel and titanium smelting industry.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, calcined petroleum coke market has a certain potential in Europe, North America and Asia. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s calcined petroleum coke industry maintains a rapid growth.

In future, the calcined petroleum coke industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world calcined petroleum coke consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, calcined petroleum coke has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in calcined petroleum coke downstream products, the world calcined petroleum coke capacity will continue to expand.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to calcined petroleum coke industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry.

In the world, the consumption areas of calcined petroleum coke are mainly Asia (ex: China), China, North America and the Europe. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied over 50% in 2017 due to its largest aluminum capacity.

The global Calcined Petroleum Coke market is valued at 8100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 11100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Oxbow

RAIN CII CARBON

BP

Shandong KeYu Energy

Aluminium Bahrain

PetroCoque

Lianxing New Materials Technology

Phillips66

Zhenhua Carbon Technology

GOA Carbon

Sinoway

Atha Group

NingXia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Carbograf

Cocan Graphite

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Needle Coke

Shot Coke

Sponge Coke

Honeycomb Coke

By Application, the market can be split into

Aluminum Industry

Steel Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Calcined Petroleum Coke capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Calcined Petroleum Coke manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Calcined Petroleum Coke are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Calcined Petroleum Coke Manufacturers

Calcined Petroleum Coke Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Calcined Petroleum Coke Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Calcined Petroleum Coke market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com