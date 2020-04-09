In this report, the Global Calcined Petroleum Coke market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcined Petroleum Coke market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-market-professional-survey-report-2018
This report studies the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market status and forecast, categorizes the global Calcined Petroleum Coke market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Calcined petroleum coke (CPC) is the product from calcining petroleum coke. This coke is the product of the coker unit in a crude oil refinery. The calcined petroleum coke is used to make anodes for the aluminium, steel and titanium smelting industry.
Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, calcined petroleum coke market has a certain potential in Europe, North America and Asia. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s calcined petroleum coke industry maintains a rapid growth.
In future, the calcined petroleum coke industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world calcined petroleum coke consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, calcined petroleum coke has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in calcined petroleum coke downstream products, the world calcined petroleum coke capacity will continue to expand.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to calcined petroleum coke industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry.
In the world, the consumption areas of calcined petroleum coke are mainly Asia (ex: China), China, North America and the Europe. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied over 50% in 2017 due to its largest aluminum capacity.
The global Calcined Petroleum Coke market is valued at 8100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 11100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Oxbow
RAIN CII CARBON
BP
Shandong KeYu Energy
Aluminium Bahrain
PetroCoque
Lianxing New Materials Technology
Phillips66
Zhenhua Carbon Technology
GOA Carbon
Sinoway
Atha Group
NingXia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite
Asbury Carbons
Carbograf
Cocan Graphite
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Needle Coke
Shot Coke
Sponge Coke
Honeycomb Coke
By Application, the market can be split into
Aluminum Industry
Steel Industry
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Calcined Petroleum Coke capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Calcined Petroleum Coke manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Calcined Petroleum Coke are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Calcined Petroleum Coke Manufacturers
Calcined Petroleum Coke Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Calcined Petroleum Coke Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Calcined Petroleum Coke market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-market-professional-survey-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Calcined Petroleum Coke market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Calcined Petroleum Coke markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Calcined Petroleum Coke market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Calcined Petroleum Coke market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Calcined Petroleum Coke manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com