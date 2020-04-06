In this report, the Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcined Petroleum Coke Market, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcined petroleum coke (CPC) is the product from calcining petroleum coke. This coke is the product of the coker unit in a crude oil refinery. The calcined petroleum coke is used to make anodes for the aluminium, steel and titanium smelting industry.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, calcined petroleum coke market has a certain potential in Europe, North America and Asia. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s calcined petroleum coke industry maintains a rapid growth.

In future, the calcined petroleum coke industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world calcined petroleum coke consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, calcined petroleum coke has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in calcined petroleum coke downstream products, the world calcined petroleum coke capacity will continue to expand.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to calcined petroleum coke industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry.

In the world, the consumption areas of calcined petroleum coke are mainly Asia (ex: China), China, North America and the Europe. China is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied over 50% in 2017 due to its largest aluminum capacity.

The global Calcined Petroleum Coke market is valued at 8100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Calcined Petroleum Coke volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcined Petroleum Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oxbow

RAIN CII CARBON

BP

Shandong KeYu Energy

Aluminium Bahrain

PetroCoque

Lianxing New Materials Technology

Phillips66

Zhenhua Carbon Technology

GOA Carbon

Sinoway

Atha Group

NingXia Wanboda Carbons & Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Carbograf

Cocan Graphite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Needle Coke

Shot Coke

Sponge Coke

Honeycomb Coke

Segment by Application

Aluminum Industry

Steel Industry

Others

